Here's When The Revamped PlayStation Plus Launches Around The World

Sony is soon launching PlayStation Plus, a new subscription model with several tiers and up to 700 games up for grabs, and it has just announced an official release date for each of its markets. Customers in Asia will see the release of Sony's new service first, with the Americas and Europe following within a month. Sony has also added several new countries to the list of markets that will be able to access the most expensive Premium tier right from the start.

The staggered rollout starts with Asian markets (Japan excluded) on May 23, 2022, and then Japan on June 1, 2022. This will be followed by a June 13, 2022 release date for the Americas and lastly, June 22, 2022, for Europe. With the launch of PlayStation Plus, all existing PlayStation Now subscribers will be migrated to PlayStation Plus Premium at no extra cost. That's a pretty sweet deal, considering that PlayStation Now used to cost $10 a month, and the Plus Premium tier costs $18. However, if you were hoping to be crafty, we have to disappoint you — PlayStation Now is no longer available for purchase.

Aside from announcing the launch date, Sony disclosed which new countries will be allowed to buy the Premium tier. It was previously going to be unavailable in those locations. These countries include: