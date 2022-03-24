Analogue Pocket Alternatives That Will Give You A Great Retro Gaming Experience

The Analogue Pocket was announced October 16, 2019, to high fanfare among retro gaming enthusiasts. The Pocket sets a high bar for handheld retro gameplay, offering a device that looks enough like the original Game Boy to inspire nostalgia while packaging itself in high quality materials and specs. The Pocket has some other functionalities related to audio production utilizing a built-in synthesizer, but the retro gameplay is what we really care about. In that regard, the Pocket is no slouch.

It's compatible with roughly 3,000 retro games including those from various iterations of the Game Boy and the Sega Game Gear, Neo Geo, and Atari using cartridge adapters. If you're looking for a retro gamer the Pocket is one of the best, but it does have downsides. First, at the time of this writing the wait times to get your hands on one stretch into 2023, and it doesn't emulate, so you'll have to own physical copies of any games you want to play.

Luckily, if you want to get into retro gaming without breaking out your old NES, there are alternatives. Analogue isn't the only player in the retro gaming space and there are more than enough options to scratch your retro gaming itch while you wait for your Pocket to ship.