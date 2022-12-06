Apple Music Sing Launches To Scratch That Karaoke Itch

There are some songs that are impossible not to sing along to, so much so that YouTube is filled with challenge videos that dare you not to sing or dance while these iconic tunes play. What if, instead of trying not to sing, you'd let yourself sing out loud as much as you like? It appears that Apple supports that notion because it has just launched Apple Music Sing, all with the purpose of increasing your passion for karaoke.

Apple Music has a vast catalog of songs, and we're not exaggerating. It has recently celebrated reaching 100 million songs available on the service, so there are plenty of options for you to sing along to. Much like its rival Spotify, Apple Music also supports downloading your favorite tracks in order to play them when you don't have internet access. Aside from straight-up songs and playlists, users can enjoy live radio stations, podcasts, and more.

The cheapest plan, called Apple Music Voice, costs just $4.99 per month, but it's fairly limited compared to the Student, Individual, and Family plans, which cost $5.99, $10.99, and $16.99 per month, respectively. One of the fun perks of Apple Music is that a lot of the songs come with built-in lyrics, sparing you that Google search and letting you view the lyrics right in the app. Now, Apple is taking that feature to the next level.