Why You Shouldn't Buy The Apple Music Voice Plan

By the second quarter of 2021, Apple Music had around a 15% share of the global music streaming market, which worked out to around 78 million subscribers, according to Midia Research. Since its launch, the platform has received a number of improvements, including – most significantly – the addition of spatial audio and lossless audio at no additional cost for regular plans last June. This put a spanner in the works of competitors like Amazon Music HD and Tidal, which had been charging users extra for the privilege. Spotify had been planning to launch Spotify HiFi as a new tier by the end of 2021, but that seems to have been put on the backburner following Apple's free lossless and spatial audio announcements.

In October 2021, Apple added a new entry-level tier called the Apple Music Voice Plan. At just $4.99 per month, it is the cheapest way to listen to Apple's catalog of more than 90 million songs, thousands of playlists, and Apple Music Radio. If you've been sitting on the fence about getting an Apple Music subscription, the Apple Music Voice Plan might just be enough to convince you to sign on.

The inexpensive tier is offered through the Apple Music app, but with it, you lose many of the features Apple built into the regular tiers of the Apple Music service that you would otherwise access through the app. Instead, subscribers use Siri as the primary interface for playing music.