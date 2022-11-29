Apple Music Replay 2022 Is Now Live With A Fresh Redesign

Starting in Nov. 2019, Apple began to offer a Replay service for its Music users to reminisce and take stock of their music taste and listening traits for the past year. For those unaware, the feature was modeled around a similar offering from one of Apple's chief rivals — Spotify. However, while Spotify called its service "Spotify Wrapped," Apple chose to name its service "Apple Music Replay." Since the inaugural edition in 2019, Apple has had two successive editions of Apple Music Replay in 2020 and 2021.

While the objective and features of Apple Music Replay and Spotify's "Wrapped" are somewhat similar, they also have their share of differences. While Spotify promotes "Wrapped" as a primarily year-end service, Apple Music Replay — despite being mostly talked about at the end of each year — is accessible to users all through the year. In fact, data showcased on Apple Music Replay is regularly updated and is accessible to users via a dedicated website.

However, a major complaint with Music Replay was that its previous editions were limited in scope compared to Spotify's offering. Apple seems to be in the mood to change that around with the 2022 edition of Apple Music Replay.