Apple Maps Is Getting Some Great New Features, Connecting You To Local Restaurants, Hotels, And More

Apple Maps may have caught up to Google Maps in the navigation department long ago, but informationally speaking, there is work to be done. To better compete with Google's vast database of business information, Apple has announced Business Connect.

This tool allows small businesses to manage the information and imagery customers see when stumbling upon the business entry in Maps and other Apple services, such as Apple Messages, Apple Wallet, and Siri. More than just the information, businesses can also enhance their presence by showing seasonal and promotional offers, quick links to make bookings and reservations, and more.

"We created Business Connect to provide Apple users around the world with the most accurate information for places to eat, shop, travel, and more," said Eddy Cue, Apple's SVP of Services. Business Connect will launch in the United States first, but others across the globe will gain access in due time.