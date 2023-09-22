Why The iPhone 15 Pro Max Won Me Over Before I Even Turned It On

With Apple's fastest smartphone processor yet, its most capable cameras, and a "well, it's about time" USB-C port, you'd think you needed to turn the iPhone 15 Pro Max on to really appreciate 2023's flagship upgrades. Turns out, though, the appeal of the largest and most expensive iPhone in Apple's line-up this year isn't so much about what has been added, but what has been taken away.

I was a relatively slow convert to the largest size of iPhone, but after you live with a bigger display it's tough to go back to a smaller device. Although "mini" phone fans have been vocal in the past, the fact that iPhone 13 mini sales were seemingly so underwhelming as to axe a direct successor suggests that "bigger is better" remains the stance for most people.

Certainly, the 6.7-inch iPhone models have progressively trimmed my iPad usage at home. There's certainly more screen space still on even an iPad mini, never mind an iPad Pro, but the convenience of a device that fits in my pocket (and thus is always within arm's reach) can't be understated. In short, I'm already primed to want the biggest iPhone that Apple offers.