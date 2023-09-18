What Is Apple's New 'FineWoven' Actually Made Of?

At its September 12 event, Apple introduced an array of new products, including the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and updated AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. While Apple's event was product-focused, as always, the company also spent a fair bit of time talking about its environmental goals.

Most significantly, Apple announced that the Watch Series 9, Watch SE, and Watch Ultra 2 would be its first carbon-neutral products (depending on the band you pick). Apart from using clean energy, the smartwatches use more recyclable and renewable materials. Recycled materials are also being used in key components of the iPhone and Apple Watch, including batteries made of 100% recycled cobalt. The product packaging is also eco-friendly, with fiber-based packaging used for both Apple Watch and iPhone.

In addition to these announcements, Apple said it would be discontinuing the use of leather across its entire product lineup, including leather iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. Instead, the company is switching to a new material it calls 'FineWoven,' which is said to be more environmentally friendly.