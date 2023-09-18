What Is Apple's New 'FineWoven' Actually Made Of?
At its September 12 event, Apple introduced an array of new products, including the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and updated AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. While Apple's event was product-focused, as always, the company also spent a fair bit of time talking about its environmental goals.
Most significantly, Apple announced that the Watch Series 9, Watch SE, and Watch Ultra 2 would be its first carbon-neutral products (depending on the band you pick). Apart from using clean energy, the smartwatches use more recyclable and renewable materials. Recycled materials are also being used in key components of the iPhone and Apple Watch, including batteries made of 100% recycled cobalt. The product packaging is also eco-friendly, with fiber-based packaging used for both Apple Watch and iPhone.
In addition to these announcements, Apple said it would be discontinuing the use of leather across its entire product lineup, including leather iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. Instead, the company is switching to a new material it calls 'FineWoven,' which is said to be more environmentally friendly.
Apple's FineWoven material, explained
According to Apple, FineWoven is a textile made of 68% post-consumer recycled content. The material is essentially a durable microtwill and features a texture similar to suede, with a "subtle luster." In addition, FineWoven has significantly lower carbon emissions compared to leather. Since FineWoven is a fabric, you can expect a soft finish, and it's also likely to pick up more stains than materials like silicon.
While Apple is marketing FineWoven as a durable material, it does include a disclaimer for its iPhone 15 FineWoven MagSafe cases. Apple says that FineWoven might show wear over time, and MagSafe magnets might leave slight imprints on the case. While you don't need to worry about this if you use a charging cable or Qi wireless charger to charge your iPhone, it's something to keep in mind if you use a MagSafe charger.
Apple suggests using its silicone or clear cases if you're concerned about MagSafe imprints on FineWoven. Alternatively, you can always buy third-party leather iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories from brands like Nomad, Casetify, and Bellroy, among others.
Every Apple FineWoven accessory
Apple's FineWoven accessories are available in the form of Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, MagSafe wallets, and AirTag key rings. The Apple Watch is getting Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle FineWoven straps for 41mm and 45mm case sizes. The Magnetic Link FineWoven watch bands are available in Evergreen, Taupe, and Pacific Blue colors and are priced at $99 each. The Modern Buckle watch band comes in Lavender Blue, Mulberry, and Tan and is more expensive at $149. This band also features an inner Vectran weave layer (made of liquid crystal polymer) that makes it stronger and more stretch-resistant.
As for the iPhone cases, the FineWoven case with MagSafe is available for all four iPhone 15 models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The cases are priced at $59 each and are available in Mulberry, Evergreen, Taupe, Pacific Blue, and Black colors.
Apple is also making a FineWoven wallet with MagSafe that can be used directly on the iPhone or top of a MagSafe case. It's available in the same colors as the FineWoven iPhone cases and is priced at $59. If you have an AirTag, you can get a FineWoven Key Ring for $35. The accessory comes in five colors: Mulberry, Taupe, Pacific Blue, Black, and Coral.