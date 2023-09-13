The 10 Best iPhone MagSafe Wallets: Carry Less With More Style

MagSafe was one of the coolest features introduced on the iPhone 12. This magnetic connection made wireless charging much more convenient, and it introduced a whole new line of accessories for the iPhone. One of those accessory lines was the MagSafe wallet, a slim wallet that snapped to your iPhone and held a few essential cards.

While it seemed a bit gimmicky upon release, MagSafe wallets have proved remarkably handy, and they are an excellent accessory for any Apple enthusiast. Apple isn't the only company that makes MagSafe wallets, either. You can get one from a number of third-party vendors.

The best MagSafe wallets cover the gamut from luxury choices to rugged security options. There is a MagSafe option for everyone, whether you are looking for a slim solution to easily slide into your pocket or something to express your personality.