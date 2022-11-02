MagSafe Accessories That We Actually Recommend For iPhone Users
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When Apple launched MagSafe for the iPhone 12 series, it spawned a new accessory ecosystem. Knowing which MagSafe accessories are worth buying can be challenging with so many options in front of you. So to help separate the wheat from the chaff, we've rounded up the best from Apple and third-party accessory makers.
One potentially confusing footnote to keep in mind: Apple uses the MagSafe branding for two different product types. Initially, MagSafe referred to magnetic MacBook chargers for Apple's laptops. However, starting in 2015, the company began phasing that out in favor of USB-C charging. Then, adding to the confusion, Apple resurrected MagSafe laptop chargers in 2021, a year after introducing MagSafe for iPhones. So the laptop version is once again a MacBook mainstay.
Note that this list only covers MagSafe for iPhone accessories. The MagSafe MacBook charger, which is only one Apple-made charger and not an ecosystem, is not featured here.
The basics: Apple's charger and cases
MagSafe is Apple's proprietary system for wireless power transfer and magnetic accessories. The "Mag" refers to the circular series of magnets that makes it as simple as placing your iPhone near the accessory to snap them together.
If you use a case with your iPhone, then you'll also need a MagSafe-compatible case. Standard phone cases without magnets block the iPhone's internal ones, preventing accessories from sticking strongly enough. Apple offers premium MagSafe cases in clear, silicone, and leather styles for the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series.
You can also buy unauthorized, often much less expensive, MagSafe-compatible cases that lack an official Apple designation. However, without an Apple partnership, magnet strength can vary widely. So, try out any unofficial cases you're considering before buying. You want to avoid having weak magnets, a dropped phone, or even a cracked screen.
An excellent first charging accessory is the Apple MagSafe Charger ($39), a puck-shaped charger extending into a wire that ends in a USB-C port. Some accessory-makers take advantage of the ubiquitousness of Apple's charger, creating products that house Apple's power puck, transforming it into a stand or car mount.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple makes a MagSafe Battery Pack with some crucial advantages over third-party alternatives. While other companies' MagSafe-friendly power banks act as external chargers, Apple's model integrates with iOS, managing the charge for you. It's more like an expansion of your phone's internal battery than an external one. This setup lets you put on the pack and forget about it rather than manually powering it on and off. You can also view the battery pack's remaining charge in the iOS battery widget, something third-party power banks can't do.
This is an example of Apple using its home-court advantages, so to speak, to make its accessories more effective than its hardware-ecosystem partners' competitors.
Apple's battery pack also has double the voltage of third-party alternatives. Greater voltage allows it to juice up your iPhone more than its mere 1,460 mAh capacity would suggest. (Although some third-party offerings more than make up for this with capacities of up to 10,000 mAh.)
Apple's battery pack should also be more efficient than competitors, meaning it wastes less output from inferior heat management and less-precise magnet placement. That also makes it better for your iPhone's long-term battery health.
However, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack has one significant drawback: At $99, it costs about double what you'd pay for quality alternatives from companies like Anker and Mophie. You'll need to weigh whether iOS integration, greater efficiency, and superior heat management are worth the added "Apple tax."
Anker magnetic battery packs
Third-party alternatives to the MagSafe Battery Pack let you save money while, in some cases, offering more power than Apple's option.
Some downsides include weaker efficiency and heat management, slower charging, and bulkier designs. The iPhone also treats third-party packs like external chargers instead of an extension of the internal battery. (That means your phone may auto-install updates and back up photos while it's charging on the go.) These third-party magnetic batteries also won't display the accessory's charge in iOS. Instead, they typically indicate remaining battery life with a string of lights on the battery accessory.
If you don't mind those tradeoffs, the Anker 521 (PowerCore Magnetic 5K) is a terrific choice, providing 5,000 mAh for $49.99. And unlike Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, it ships in various color options, including black, white, blue, green, and purple.
For a grippier version, Anker partnered with PopSockets for the MagGo 5,000 mAh. This magnetic power bank has a built-in PopSocket, making it easier to grip. However, you could replicate this feature by attaching a standalone PopSocket to the back of any MagSafe-friendly battery pack.
Car mounts and chargers
A MagSafe car mount can be a terrific choice for following driving directions, controlling music, or quick-replying to a message while at a stoplight. Non-MagSafe versions of these adapters employ arms gripping the sides of your phone. But the MagSafe variants make it as easy as holding your phone up to the mount and letting polarity snap it into place.
Belkin's car mount is a popular accessory that clips onto a car's air vent. The accessory ships in two variants: a non-charging version for $39.99 and a charging version for $59.99. It's well worth paying the extra $20 for charging capabilities.
Spigen's Mag Fit Holder Car Mount is a hollow shell for the Apple MagSafe charger (a separate $39 purchase) that also slides onto a vent. The Mag Fit Holder Car Mount costs $19.99.
ProClip offers MagSafe-compatible mounts custom-fit for your car. On the company website, enter your vehicle's make and model, and it will display available exact-fit dash and console mounts that you can install without a professional. Once you pick the best mount for your car, head to the MagSafe holder section and choose from several options. The best option is iPhone Holder with Bottom Support for MagSafe Charger, which includes feet that prevent your phone from sliding off the charger.
Note that ProClip's MagSafe mounts don't include built-in charging tech. Instead, similar to Spigen's model, they require the Apple MagSafe Charger. Also, remember that many cars don't have USB-C ports, which the Apple MagSafe charger requires. If your automobile only has USB-A ports, you'll want to pick up a USB-C adapter to plug into the car's auxiliary power outlet.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
Today, those invested in Apple's walled garden might own four or five devices that require charging. Multi-device charging stations can provide an all-inclusive way to charge your Apple gizmos at home or while traveling.
The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is a sleek and straightforward charging station that delivers everything you'd want from a multi-device MagSafe station. Its base wirelessly charges AirPods (only models with wireless-charging cases) while arms stretching to either side mount an iPhone (15 W charging) and Apple Watch.
The magnetic iPhone mount supports both portrait and landscape orientations. The charging station's latest version (model numbers WIZ017ttBK and WIZ017ttWH) looks identical to the previous version but supports fast charging for the Apple Watch Series 7 and later. So if you have a recent Apple Watch, check those model numbers before you buy.
One potential downside of this model is that it doesn't collapse for storage in a suitcase or bag. You may consider another model if you want something more compact for travel.
Belkin's MagSafe charging station costs $149.99 and is available from Apple.
Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe
Anker's new 3-in-1 charging cube with MagSafe has a unique design that's more travel-friendly than the Belkin station while retaining the same core features.
The Anker 3-in-1 Cube's top folds out to charge MagSafe-friendly iPhones at an adjustable viewing angle, ranging up to 60 degrees. Behind the fold-out magnetic iPhone stand, you can place wireless-charging-enabled AirPods. An Apple Watch charger then slides out from the cube's side. It's a clever setup that charges three devices while only occupying minimal space on a nightstand or in an overnight bag. Plus, it's less than 2.5 inches per side, so you could even consider this to be pocketable if need be.
Like the Belkin BoostCharge Pro, the Anker Cube supports portrait and landscape orientation for the iPhone. It also fast-charges newer Apple Watch models and includes a 30W power adapter.
The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe costs $149.95 and is available now from the Apple Store.
Nomad MagSafe Mount Stand
If you aren't in the market for a multi-device charging station, and you instead want a minimalistic charging stand for your iPhone, consider the Nomad MagSafe Mount Stand.
The stand is carved from a single block of zinc alloy. Apart from scoring extra points for elegance, its materials provide weight. That makes it easier to remove your magnetically connected iPhone without hoisting the entire stand in the air.
Similar to other products in this list, this stand is merely a shell for the Apple MagSafe Charger, sold separately. Since its price tag is a bit high for a shell of a stand requiring another product for functionality, we only recommend it if cost isn't your top priority. But if you're willing to pay for style, Nomad's stand provides a modern aesthetic that fits well with other high-end accessories for the Apple ecosystem.
The Nomad MagSafe mount stand costs $60 and is available on the company website.
MagSafe camera mounts
Photography is another helpful area for MagSafe accessories. After screwing a magnetic mount onto a tripod or other photography stand, snap your iPhone onto and off the tripod mount. Non-MagSafe phone tripod mounts have existed for years, but they typically use plastic arm grips to hold your phone in place, making it more tedious.
The iPhone photography specialists at Moment offer various premium adapters for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, including different options for orientation and cold-shoe attachments. However, Moment's popular accessories are expensive, with the company's multi-orientation choice costing $70. They're also often back-ordered.
We've tested this capable $29 Turing camera mount and recommend it as a budget-minded option. It also supports portrait and landscape positioning and includes a standard 1/4-20 thread, making it compatible with most tripods. In addition, it has strong magnets, so you won't have to worry about your iPhone falling off in the middle of your shoot. (Note that you won't want to use them for sports photography or other settings with intense movement.)
Belkin Continuity Mount with MagSafe for MacBooks
After years of criticism about MacBooks' weak webcams, Apple finally did something about it — even though it isn't the solution some people expected.
While the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro now include solid 1080p FaceTime cameras, the MacBook Air and older Apple laptops are stuck with subpar 720p ones. As a workaround, iPhone owners running a MacBook on macOS Ventura have a new feature called Continuity Camera that uses the iPhone's far superior rear cameras for video calls. Setup is as simple as starting a video call and selecting your iPhone from the camera-input options. (As long as your phone is nearby, Ventura will show it as an option.)
That's where Belkin's Continuity Mount for MacBooks comes into play. The small accessory grips the top of the laptop's screen. On its back is a MagSafe connector, which lets you snap your iPhone into place for video calls. Using the iPhone's superior cameras gives you the option of using advanced features like Center Stage (machine-learning that tracks your movement during a call), Portrait (background blurring), and Studio Lighting (slightly darkening your background compared to your face).
The accessory also includes a fold-out ring that you can use as a phone grip when you aren't pairing it with your Mac. Like a PopSocket, you fold out the circular grip and grip it with your finger to get a better hold of your phone.
The Belkin Continuity Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks is available in white and black colors. It costs $29.95 from Apple.
iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe
If you typically only carry two or three credit or ID cards, Apple's MagSafe wallet can help save some room in your pocket or purse. The accessory snaps onto your iPhone's back, storing two cards comfortably or three very tightly.
One potential drawback to this setup is that you'll need to remove the wallet from your iPhone whenever you use other MagSafe accessories, like charging while in your car. Removing the wallet during these times is a minor annoyance that may cancel out some of its convenience. But if you are okay with going that route, Apple's wallet has a premium design and strong magnets.
The iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe costs $59. You can buy it directly from the Apple Store.
If you want to avoid the "Apple tax" and save a few bucks, you can buy cheaper alternatives from Otterbox ($39.95), Mophie ($49.99), and PopSockets ($39.99).
PopSockets Grips
MagSafe accessories also let you attach PopSockets (or similar) phone grips without adhesive. As smartphones ballooned in size over the past decade, these holders became popular, making it easier to grip your outsized handset. Many also double as kickstands for propping up your phone while watching videos.
For $29.99, the PopSocket PopGrip for MagSafe is an easy way to add a pop-out handle to your phone's backside. It has strong magnets, and, like the company's other products, you can remove the PopSocket top if you ever want to try a different style. Of course, you'll need to remove the PopGrip any time you charge your phone via MagSafe. But once you get the hang of it, pushing the grip off to the side will become second nature.
PopSocket also makes a MagSafe wallet with space for up to three credit or ID cards. If you prefer a ring holder to a PopSocket, we can vouch for this $15.99 model from Anker. The Belkin iPhone Continuity Mount also includes a fold-out ring, allowing you to hold onto your phone when you aren't using it for MacBook video calls.