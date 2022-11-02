MagSafe Accessories That We Actually Recommend For iPhone Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Apple launched MagSafe for the iPhone 12 series, it spawned a new accessory ecosystem. Knowing which MagSafe accessories are worth buying can be challenging with so many options in front of you. So to help separate the wheat from the chaff, we've rounded up the best from Apple and third-party accessory makers.

One potentially confusing footnote to keep in mind: Apple uses the MagSafe branding for two different product types. Initially, MagSafe referred to magnetic MacBook chargers for Apple's laptops. However, starting in 2015, the company began phasing that out in favor of USB-C charging. Then, adding to the confusion, Apple resurrected MagSafe laptop chargers in 2021, a year after introducing MagSafe for iPhones. So the laptop version is once again a MacBook mainstay.

Note that this list only covers MagSafe for iPhone accessories. The MagSafe MacBook charger, which is only one Apple-made charger and not an ecosystem, is not featured here.