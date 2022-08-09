Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) Review: Setting The New Benchmark

That's in addition to the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina panel on the MacBook Air itself, slightly taller than the old Air design. As on the latest Pro models it has rounded corners, and it's slightly brighter too: up 100 nits, to 500 total. It's a nice screen, though I missed features like ProMotion refresh for smoother scrolling and transitions. That's saved for the MacBook Pro, as is Liquid Retina XDR Mini LED panel tech with its improved contrast and more saturated colors.

Most controversial, I suspect, is the notch. Apple has finally upgraded the webcam, now clocking in at 1080p resolution rather than the dire 720p version on the old Air, and it makes a noticeable difference for video calls. Problem is, with the skinnier bezels, it also demands a cut-out in the top center of the laptop's screen.

I'll level with you, I don't care about the notch. I didn't really care about it on the iPhone, or on the MacBook Pro 14 released last year, and after a couple of minutes I stopped noticing it on the new MacBook Air M2, too. If your status bar is overflowing with icons then yes, the notch might cause some issues, but this definitely feels like one of those times where the furor is outsized compared to the actual issue.

If you do care then I suspect you have a problem, as I can't see Apple switching away from this design any time soon. Maybe it would be easier to stomach if it used the notch for a Face ID camera, and allowed for facial recognition login as the iPhone does. Instead, we get a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button on the top right of the keyboard.