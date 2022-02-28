MacBook Pro M1 Max Review: Apple's Best Computer In A Decade

Apple stopped telling us what we needed from a new MacBook Pro, and instead it started listening. The Cupertino company isn't exactly known for being swayed by popular opinion, but it's hard not to see the return of beloved ports, an emphasis on performance rather than slimness, and a solid slug of battery life as being anything other than direct responses to the demands of the MacBook Pro's most vocal users. The result is as expensive as it is aspirational, even if it also requires some reflection on the part of those considering buying one.

Some things just take time to make their presence fully known. That's particularly the case for laptops, where their roles are increasingly pulled in all directions. With travel back on the cards for many — myself included — as well as expectations around working from home, that one notebook may now have to play the part of mobile workstation, home office hub, and personal computer.

So, it's been months since I first slotted the new MacBook Pro M1 Max 14-inch into my backpack, used it as my daily-driver on my home office desk (hooked up to an Apple ProDisplay XDR), and perched it on my thighs or a hotel room table while on the road. Like so many people, I rely on my computer more than I do most other devices in my life. It needs to be something you can depend upon, and I needed to be able to tell you conclusively whether Apple's changes to this generation actually add up to a better machine overall.