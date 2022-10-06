The Best iPhone 14 Pro Cases You Can Buy Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The iPhone 14 Pro is out now, and you just picked one up. Now it's time to protect your investment. Sure, the iPhone 14 Pro has super strong glass on both sides and an aluminum frame, but if you're anything like me, that phone is destined to take a tumble or four in its lifetime. Personally, I always put my phones in cases, and happily, I have cases from five different case makers to show you.

One of the halo features of the iPhone (in my world) is MagSafe and it's also the feature that can be most compromised by a case. Fortunately, most case makers integrate MagSafe magnets into their cases to keep the technology working — but that's not always a given. If you have a MagSafe charger you want to use, especially if it's a stand or mount, you'll want to make sure your chosen iPhone case is MagSafe compatible.

Most of the cases I tested are MagSafe compatible, but some of them are not. Some of them are only partially compatible because of one rather important and stand-out iPhone 14 Pro trait.