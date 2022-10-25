How To Use The New iPhone Continuity Camera Features On Mac

Now that macOS Ventura is out of beta and publicly available, it's time to talk about one of its most touted features: the Continuity Camera. The feature is new with Ventura, and allows you to integrate your iPhone with your Mac or MacBook in interesting and useful ways. That integration starts with a simple "you can use your phone as a webcam," sure, but it goes a bit deeper than that.

The only catch is that you need to have the right versions of everything (via Apple). Obviously, you'll need to be using a Mac that's compatible with Ventura and has it installed, but at the very least you'll also want to have an iPhone XR or iPhone 12 that is running iOS 16. Following that, make sure that both the Mac and your iPhone are connected to your Apple ID (via Apple). And while it's not a stated necessity, you'll probably also want to figure out a way to set up your iPhone — maybe a tripod, stand, or even a charging dock — so that you'll be able to capture video at a helpful viewing angle.

If you meet all the requirements, you're good to go. If not, you'll need to upgrade before you can start using Continuity Camera.