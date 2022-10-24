Apple Releases macOS Ventura: Here's What You Need To Know

There are several new features in macOS Ventura worth talking about (and some we've discussed already), with a whole lot of changes being implemented for camera-related activities, email, privacy, security, accessibility, and more (via Apple). Even the Clock app, which has been available on the iPad and iPhone for some time, is making its way over.

Safari will let you make your own edits to the strong passwords it suggests (in case the recommended password doesn't meet the site's requirements), Hidden and Recently Deleted photo albums will be locked automatically (unlockable via your Mac's login password or Touch ID), and you'll even be able to use a Mac version of iOS 16's new Lockdown Mode. Heck, even Notes is adding end-to-end encryption options for locked notes. On top of all that, you'll also be able to set up passkeys as an allegedly faster and more secure alternative to passwords.

Mail will support scheduled email sending, reminders for opened messages, an "undo send" option, and more. Messages will make it easier to loop people who are participating in a conversation into collaborating on projects through Files, Numbers, Pages, and similar apps. Dictation will support emojis and automatically determine punctuation. Photos will be able to automatically detect and notify you of duplicates, and edits made to one image can be copied and pasted onto entire batches if you want. The list goes on (and on, and on), but suffice it to say an update to Ventura will give you a lot of new toys to play around with.