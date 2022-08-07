The iPhone Has A New Lockdown Feature You Need To Know About

Apple has a reputation for providing top-tier privacy and security on all its products. So, when the news broke that iPhones were targeted earlier this year by a powerful spyware sold to nation-states, we knew it'd only be a matter of time before Apple swung into action. And swing into action they did.

Apple not only sued the Israeli-based spyware firm, NSO Group, which was responsible for the Pegasus spyware attack, but they also included a new feature to amp up security on iPhones. Apple is calling the superhero feature "Lockdown Mode", and it's an "extreme, optional" security resort (via Apple), since spyware like Pegasus only targets a hyper-specific set of users. These include dissidents, lawyers, journalists, human-rights workers, and politicians.

The feature will be available on Apple's soon-to-be-released iOS 16, which is packed with a ton of other new features — including the ability to unsend and edit iMessages. Let's check out how Lockdown Mode will work, and how you can enable it if you ever need to.