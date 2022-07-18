You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How

The process of recovering deleted messages can be just as intuitive as editing them. However, this process is executed from the root Messages menu instead of the conversations tab itself. From your Message conversations, swipe left until you hit the main menu. Here, simply tap on the Recently Deleted option located at the bottom of this menu's filtered section. After ticking all of the messages you want to recover, tap on the Recover button on the lower right to finalize it.

While deleted messages will stay on your iPhone for much longer than 15 minutes, they will, however, be permanently deleted if not recovered after 30 days. On the other hand, to mark messages as unread, go back to the menu where all your recent conversations are located. Choose a contact from this list then swipe the conversation to the right, before tapping on the chat icon that shows up. The chosen message will now be marked as unread, and you will be notified of it later as if it was new. Overall, having more control over messages is definitely a much-needed change, but it's just one of the many game-changing IOS 16 features worth looking out for.