This Is Apple's Full 2023 iPhone Lineup

Apple did not spring any surprises at its recently concluded September 2023 event where it took the covers off several new products, including a refreshed Apple Watch Series 9 lineup and an updated Apple Watch Ultra model called the Apple Watch Ultra 2. While these were important launches, most people were looking forward to the event for the company's refreshed iPhone 15 lineup.

Despite rumors of a possible name change for the top model of the iPhone 15 lineup, nothing of that sort happened, and Apple proceeded to launch four new iPhones at the event as direct successors to last year's models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While Apple fanboys may beg to differ, not everyone is well-versed with Apple's smartphone lineup — and with four new models added to the list every year, it is not exactly easy to keep track of Apple's product lineup. So, if you are a curious Android user simply wanting to figure out what all the fuss is about — or if you are considering buying one of these new 2023 iPhones — this explainer piece should prove very helpful.