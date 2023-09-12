This Is Apple's Full 2023 iPhone Lineup
Apple did not spring any surprises at its recently concluded September 2023 event where it took the covers off several new products, including a refreshed Apple Watch Series 9 lineup and an updated Apple Watch Ultra model called the Apple Watch Ultra 2. While these were important launches, most people were looking forward to the event for the company's refreshed iPhone 15 lineup.
Despite rumors of a possible name change for the top model of the iPhone 15 lineup, nothing of that sort happened, and Apple proceeded to launch four new iPhones at the event as direct successors to last year's models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
While Apple fanboys may beg to differ, not everyone is well-versed with Apple's smartphone lineup — and with four new models added to the list every year, it is not exactly easy to keep track of Apple's product lineup. So, if you are a curious Android user simply wanting to figure out what all the fuss is about — or if you are considering buying one of these new 2023 iPhones — this explainer piece should prove very helpful.
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: The entry-level models
Apple's 2023 iPhone lineup can be broadly classified into two distinct product lines. The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are a cost-effective way to enter the Apple smartphone ecosystem, while the Pro models (iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max) are targeted at the higher-end segment. Despite their positioning as the most affordable devices in its lineup, the iPhone 15 series phones are by no means slow, poor performers. In fact, both of the devices use Apple's powerful A16 Bionic chip, which is also found doing duty on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models — Apple's flagship chip until the arrival of the Apple A17 Bionic processor.
In its 2023 avatar, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models get small design and component updates while retaining the same display sizes (6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively). The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in five new color options, and the new colors are infused throughout its back glass, giving it a distinct look compared to the iPhone 14 series. Both devices also claim to use an aerospace-grade aluminum frame that has a contoured edge for a more comfortable grip, and the Ceramic Shield front cover remains exceptionally durable.
The upgraded camera hardware on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus includes a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP secondary telephoto camera. The phone also gives consumers the option to use a part of the 48MP sensor as a cropped video sensor to achieve 2x telephoto zoom without the need for a dedicated lens.
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: The flagships
Apple reserves most of its new and advanced features for its "Pro" lineup, and that is the case in 2023 as well. The superlatives surrounding the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models start right from the materials used to make them. Unlike its predecessors that featured aluminum parts, the 2023 iPhone 15 Pro models use a high-quality titanium body.
Both the iPhone 15 Pro models get the new Apple A17 Pro chip that features massive upgrades over the outgoing A16 Bionic chip from 2022. As for the camera system, both devices feature a triple camera array that consists of a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. We have discussed all the new camera capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro lineup in a detailed article. These same cameras also enable 4K 60 fps video recording and a host of other camera and video-centric options.
While the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max retain the Dynamic Island feature that was introduced in 2022, it is no longer exclusive to the Pro lineup, with the more affordable iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus getting it too. It's the same story with the Emergency SOS and crash detection feature, which is now available across all 2023 iPhone models.
All four models from the iPhone 15 lineup will be up for preorder starting September 15, 2023, before going on sale starting September 22, 2023. We have everything you need to know about the color and pricing options for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro series.