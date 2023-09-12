iPhone 15: All The Available Colors (And Prices)

After months of rumors and anticipation, Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 15 at the "Wonderlust" launch event on September 12, 2023. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus take after last year's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which were incremental updates over their predecessors at best.

However, the iPhone 15 comes with many upgrades and improvements, including the Dynamic Island, a 48MP primary camera for shooting detailed images, a USB-C port for easy charging, and, best of all, five new colors.

For quite some time, Apple retained its signature finishes for the regular iPhone models, including the Midnight, Starlight, and Product (RED) colors, while releasing some new colors for each lineup. The iPhone 14 lineup shipped in six colors, including those mentioned above, and some exclusive colors like Blue, Purple, and Yellow. However, this year, the company has headed in a new direction by introducing similar yet new finishes for the iPhone 15.