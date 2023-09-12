iPhone 15: All The Available Colors (And Prices)
After months of rumors and anticipation, Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 15 at the "Wonderlust" launch event on September 12, 2023. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus take after last year's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which were incremental updates over their predecessors at best.
However, the iPhone 15 comes with many upgrades and improvements, including the Dynamic Island, a 48MP primary camera for shooting detailed images, a USB-C port for easy charging, and, best of all, five new colors.
For quite some time, Apple retained its signature finishes for the regular iPhone models, including the Midnight, Starlight, and Product (RED) colors, while releasing some new colors for each lineup. The iPhone 14 lineup shipped in six colors, including those mentioned above, and some exclusive colors like Blue, Purple, and Yellow. However, this year, the company has headed in a new direction by introducing similar yet new finishes for the iPhone 15.
iPhone 15 is available in five new colors
In the official press release, Apple mentions that the new iPhone 15 models "feature a sophisticated new look that's built to last." The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are available in five new colors: Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink.
Unlike the Midnight iPhone 14, the Black iPhone 15 has a dark gray rear panel, a shiny Apple logo in the center, and an even darker camera module. The Blue finish has the lightest shade of color on an iPhone. Similarly, the Green, Yellow, and Pink colors are a subtle yet vibrant variant of the hue we've not seen on any iPhone.
For the first time, Apple has infused new colors in the iPhones' rear glass panel, polished with "nanocrystalline particles" that provide a textured matte finish. Further, the iPhone 15 models have a new contoured edge that provides a better in-hand feel, making these new phones feel fresh and classy.
iPhone 15 starts at $799
The new iPhone 15 (128GB) and the iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) cost $799 and $899, respectively. The company is also offering up to $800 off with a trade-in on an iPhone 11 or newer. Further, the new iPhones should also be available on several deals and contracts via telecom operators.
Like every year, the iPhone 15 is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants, which cost $899 and $1,099, respectively. Similarly, the iPhone 15 is available in 256GB and 512GB trims for $999 and $1,199, respectively.
Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus start September 15, 2023, and they will be available to purchase from September 22, 2023. For its price, the iPhone 15 provides a compelling package and is a great smartphone to upgrade, especially for users with iPhone 11 or iPhone X. Apple also released the Apple Watch Series 9 at the launch event.