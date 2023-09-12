Apple Watch Series 9 Debuts S9 Chip For A Speedier Smartwatch

The somewhat speedy march of Apple Silicon is continuing, as the Apple Watch 9 debuts an entirely new chip. According to Apple, the "S9 SiP" is the company's "most powerful watch chip yet." It contains a whopping 5.6 billion transistors and a new neural engine that allows you to use a built-in version of Siri while offline. The in-device version of Siri is also more secure, and features increased voice command functionality, along with new health features that draw on the S9 SiP's expanded functionality.

Apple says that the standard watch will give the average user an 18-hour battery life, which allows for all-day use if you're one of those people who manages to grab eight hours of sleep a night. In addition to the new functionality, the always-on retina display has received a boost. It now boasts 2000 nits of brightness, making it easier to read outdoors, and in other bright environments. At the other end of the scale, that brightness can go as low as one nit — making the display still visible while greatly conserving the watch's battery.