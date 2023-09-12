How To Use The Double Tap Feature On Your Apple Watch (And Why You Should)

Apple just revealed the Watch Series 9 at the "Wonderlust" event, and it comes with several improvements over the Watch Series 8, including a new S9 chip, a brighter display, NameDrop, and more. However, what's worth taking a look at is the new Double Tap feature.

Thanks to S9's advanced neural engine, the latest Apple Watch Series 9 comes with a new gesture allowing users to perform several tasks, such as answering a call, snoozing alarms, starting a stopwatch, etc., all by tapping their index finger and the thumb together twice.

Usually, we interact with the Apple Watch using its touchscreen. While that provides accurate on-screen taps, users can't do much if their other hand is occupied. The Double Tap gesture bridges this gap, enabling users to interact with the watch in a new way, adding to existing gestures, like swiping, wrist raise, and cover to mute. Here's how to use the Double Tap feature on your Apple Watch.