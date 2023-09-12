Apple Watch Series 9 And Ultra 2: All The Colors And Prices

Along with a host of new specs and features, Apple announced today which colors will be available for its latest generation of Apple Watch products. The Apple Watch Series 9 will come in the same two case sizes as its predecessor, the Series 8: 41mm and 45mm. Both aluminum cases will be available in starlight, midnight, silver, and Apple's signature Product Red color, as well as a new color that wasn't available in previous generations — pink.

Additionally, stainless steel cases will be available as gold, silver, and graphite options. The smaller, less expensive Apple Watch SE, which comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, is only available in aluminum cases, while the luxury Apple Watch Hermès model only comes in stainless steel and has more limited color options, with only silver and space black available.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 only comes with GPS + Cellular and costs $799. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE, on the other hand, have a GPS-only option in addition to a GPS + Cellular model. The Apple Watch Series 9 costs $399 and $499 for its GPS and GPS + Cellular models, respectively, while the Apple Watch SE costs $249 and $299 for its respective GPS and GPS + Cellular models.