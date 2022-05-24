Apple Watch Pride Bands Return For 2022 With New Designs

With Pride Month just around the corner, and right on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), Apple has released two new products that honor the LGTBQ+ community. Apple Watch Pride Edition bands are two new gorgeously vibrant bands for the company's flagship smartwatch. Made to help celebrate, represent, and support the movement, the new bands are somewhat of a tradition by now — Apple has been releasing them yearly since 2016. This year, with two fairly subtle designs to choose from, Apple also adds a special App Clip functionality within the band that will let you customize the watch face to match your new wristband.

In its announcement, aside from presenting the two new bands, Apple talks about wanting to honor the work of many Black, Brown, and transgender activists that fought for equality through the years. Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, said: "Even before the events at the Stonewall Inn brought the LGBTQ+ movement to new prominence, Black, Brown, and transgender activists were key leaders in the march toward equality. On many fronts, Apple supports the ongoing and unfinished work of equality for diverse and intersectional communities, and we want to provide every opportunity to celebrate and honor this history during Pride season."

The company also highlights its own involvement in the support of various LGTBQ+ advocacy organizations and charities. It notes that over the years, it has offered financial support to organizations such as Encircle, Equality Texas & Equality North Carolina, Gender Spectrum, GLSEN, and many more. Although Apple doesn't specify whether the proceeds from the Apple Watch Pride Edition bands will go directly to supporting these charities, the company certainly seems to be offering some help out of its own accord.