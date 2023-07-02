5 Of The Best Apple Watch Bands In 2023

Many of the best Apple Watch bands come from Apple itself. After all, the reason many people have an Apple Watch in the first place is that the company excels in both the design and quality of its products. One of the best options from Apple is the Milanese loop band, which uses a stainless steel uniform mesh that wraps around your watch, almost as if it were made of liquid. Rather than a buckle, the band uses a magnet that will adhere to any part of the band, so you can quickly and easily make it as tight or loose as you wish.

In addition to being light and simple to use, the Milanese band looks both modern and elegant, and is the perfect accessory to pair with a suit or dress you may wear to a wedding or other fancy occasion. The band comes in three different colors: gold, silver, and graphite. The graphite model includes a layer of physical vapor deposition to give it a particularly unique finish. While the Milanese band accessory is perfect for classy occasions, it's not suited at all for working out, and you'll have to take care to keep it dry, unlike many other Apple Watch bands. Since it's not very versatile, you'll probably want to swap this band out with others fairly often. The band, which comes in both 41 mm and 45 mm sizes, is also a little on the pricey side, costing $100 on Amazon.