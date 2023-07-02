5 Of The Best Apple Watch Bands In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Apple Watch isn't just a computer peripheral — it's also a fashion statement, and as with traditional watches, which band you pair it with can be a big decision. Things to consider when choosing an Apple Watch band include its cost, its durability and quality, how comfortable it feels against your wrist, and, of course, what it looks like.
Because the Apple Watch is also used as a fitness device, it's important to make sure the band can withstand vigorous workouts and is water-resistant enough to prevent damage from sweat — or, if you plan to use it for swimming, is fully waterproof. You'll also want to make sure you choose the right size, depending on which model of the Apple Watch you own. The Apple Watch Series 8 comes in 45 mm or 41 mm, the SE in 44 mm or 40 mm, and the Ultra in 49 mm. Here are some of the best Apple Watch bands you can buy right now.
Casetify Flexi Band
If you're looking to customize your Apple products, you'll find no shortage of options from Casetify. The brand offers a large variety of designs for different Apple devices, including geometric patterns as well as themes based on popular brands and media, like "The Mandalorian," and "Spider-Man."
The company offers an assortment of watch band selections to choose from, and one solid option is its Flexi band. The Flexi band is compatible with nearly all Apple Watch models and uses a buckle to stay fastened around your wrist. As its name suggests, the bands are flexible, as well as comfortable — plus, they're water and sweat resistant. If you're environmentally conscious, you'll like that the material used in Casetify's Flexi bands is also partially recycled from old iPhone cases.
If you're looking for a more luxury-style band, Casetify's selection might skew too casual for you. Also, the recycled Flexi material might not provide the comfort you'd get from a leather or nylon band. But with so many different styles, chances are you can find something you'd like on Casteify's website. You can find a bunch of the watch bands available on Amazon for around $50 each, including checked daisies, cheetah dots, and a very stylish petit floral on black.
Apple Watch Band - Milanese Loop
Many of the best Apple Watch bands come from Apple itself. After all, the reason many people have an Apple Watch in the first place is that the company excels in both the design and quality of its products. One of the best options from Apple is the Milanese loop band, which uses a stainless steel uniform mesh that wraps around your watch, almost as if it were made of liquid. Rather than a buckle, the band uses a magnet that will adhere to any part of the band, so you can quickly and easily make it as tight or loose as you wish.
In addition to being light and simple to use, the Milanese band looks both modern and elegant, and is the perfect accessory to pair with a suit or dress you may wear to a wedding or other fancy occasion. The band comes in three different colors: gold, silver, and graphite. The graphite model includes a layer of physical vapor deposition to give it a particularly unique finish. While the Milanese band accessory is perfect for classy occasions, it's not suited at all for working out, and you'll have to take care to keep it dry, unlike many other Apple Watch bands. Since it's not very versatile, you'll probably want to swap this band out with others fairly often. The band, which comes in both 41 mm and 45 mm sizes, is also a little on the pricey side, costing $100 on Amazon.
Apple Watch Band - Sport Band - Pride Edition
The first-party sports bands made by Apple for its Watch are great all-around utility options because they're flexible, comfortable, durable, and water-resistant. Despite having "sports" in the name and being made for the workout aspects of the Apple Watch, many people will wear them for everyday use.
The latest Pride Edition Sport Band from Apple comes in a cream color with rainbow sprinkles scattered across the surface. While the colors represent LGBTQIA+ pride, the overall design also has a festive feel that evokes ice cream and summer. Compared to previous Pride Edition bands from Apple, which have full, colorful rainbows, the Sprinkles design is also more understated and blends in more if you're looking for an accessory that doesn't clash with or overshadow the rest of your wardrobe. The light background also makes it more reflective and helps keep it cool when you're going for a jog in the summer sun.
The Pride Edition band also pairs well with the digital Pride watch faces available from Apple, so you can give your Apple Watch a matching, uniform look. The Apple Watch Sport Band — Pride Edition comes in standard sizes and is available for $49 on Amazon.
Anne Klein Fashion Chain Bracelet
If you're dressing up for a formal event and want your Apple Watch to look less like a wearable smart gadget and more like an actual, old-fashioned timepiece, you can swap out your band for a Fashion Chain Bracelet from Anne Klein. As its name suggests, the band looks more like jewelry than other options, and comes in a variety of designs and colors, including gold, silver, and rose gold. The Fashion Chain Bracelet is available in standard sizes for both the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra and comes with two removable links to help it conform even better to your wrist.
Despite its luxurious look, the price for the Anne Klein Fashion Chain Bracelet is in a similar range to other bands, and won't cost as much as jewelry from Tiffany's. You can find it on Amazon for $65 or less. Keep in mind that you won't want to wear this during your swim or workout, and its chain design may make it uncomfortable to sleep with, as well.
Apple Watch Band - Ocean Band
One of the great features of the Apple Watch is that it's waterproof and can even be submerged at depth for a period of time, which makes it great for recording swim workouts and even diving. However, you'll want the right band to pair your Watch with if you're doing activities like this, which is why it's great to have an Ocean Band from Apple on hand (pun intended).
With an elastomer material and titanium buckle, the band is durable and just as waterproof as the Watch, and its tubular design helps it stretch and fit around your wrist even if you're wearing a wetsuit. It comes in a few colors, including a bright yellow that will make it — and you — easy to spot when you're underwater.
If you're not using it in the ocean, it may be bulky and uncomfortable, so you'll probably want to swap it out with a more casual band when you're back on land. It's only made for sizes 44 mm and larger sizes, so make sure it fits your Watch. There are similar options available for a much lower price, but if you want Apple's first-party Ocean Band, it will cost you $99 on Amazon.