Apple Watch Ultra 2 Gets Tougher And More Capable

Just a year after Apple launched the Apple Watch Ultra — the titanium watch aimed for explorers, divers, and extreme sports aficionados — the company has unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The new watch boasts even more features and capabilities than the previous generation.

As a part of Apple's push towards environmental friendliness, the case is now made with a majority of recycled titanium, as opposed to the previous generation, which didn't use any. Apple touts that the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is completely carbon neutral when paired with the Sport Loop watch band.

For mountain climbers and hikers, the altitude range has been expanded, now ranging from 500 meters (just over 1,640 feet) below sea level, to 9,000 meters above sea level (just over 29,527 feet). That means your Apple Watch Ultra can track your altitude just about anywhere on Earth's landmass. For underwater, the Ultra 2 has a 40 meter (131 feet) water resistance.