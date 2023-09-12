Apple Watch Ultra 2 Gets Tougher And More Capable
Just a year after Apple launched the Apple Watch Ultra — the titanium watch aimed for explorers, divers, and extreme sports aficionados — the company has unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The new watch boasts even more features and capabilities than the previous generation.
As a part of Apple's push towards environmental friendliness, the case is now made with a majority of recycled titanium, as opposed to the previous generation, which didn't use any. Apple touts that the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is completely carbon neutral when paired with the Sport Loop watch band.
For mountain climbers and hikers, the altitude range has been expanded, now ranging from 500 meters (just over 1,640 feet) below sea level, to 9,000 meters above sea level (just over 29,527 feet). That means your Apple Watch Ultra can track your altitude just about anywhere on Earth's landmass. For underwater, the Ultra 2 has a 40 meter (131 feet) water resistance.
Apple's updated adventure watch
The screen's brightness has been boosted to 3,000 nits, meaning that it will remain legible even in bright sunlight. Under the hood, you get Apple's new Series 9 SiP processor. All the new horsepower allows for new dual-frequency GPS functionality and on-device Siri, meaning you don't need an iPhone to use voice commands.
If you happen to lose said iPhone, there are new Precision Finding features that can help you find your device, anywhere from shoved between the couch cushions, to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. Pair those features with a battery life of 36 hours (and even 72 hours when using Low Power Mode), and you have quite the adventure watch.
The Ultra 2 is also compatible with the newly announced Double-Tap feature, which allows you to control vital features of your watch and scroll through apps just by tapping your index finger to your thumb with your watch hand. New band colors are a nice addition, too. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at $799, and will be on sale September 22.