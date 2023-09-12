iPhone 15 Finally Gets USB-C For Charging And Data

Apple fans who are planning to upgrade to the new iPhone 15 will have the long-awaited feature of being able to use a USB-C charger on their mobile phone. During the recent Apple event, the company announced that with the switch to USB-C, users who own a variety of Apple products — may it be an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or the updated second-generation AirPods Pro, to name a few — will now be able to use the same charging cable across all their devices. In a pinch, you can even connect your AirPods or Apple Watch that's low on battery to your iPhone 15 via the USB-C connector to charge on the go.

On top of being able to charge via a USB-C cable, the iPhone 15 lineup is also MagSafe-compatible. MagSafe chargers and other MagSafe accessories like phone cases and wallets can be securely connected to the mobile device, along with any Qi2 chargers that may be released in the future.