Apple Just Low-Key Released USB-C Earbuds For Less Than $20

Apple products tend to be on the higher end of the price spectrum. A simple adapter or accessory can cost three or four times the price of a generic version. So it may be surprising that Apple has released a set of headphones, designed to work with the upcoming iPhone 15, at what is a relatively low-end price point. You can currently grab a set of USB-C EarPods for less than $20.

For your money, you get a set of earbuds that are "geometrically designed" to comfortably fit your inner ear. The speakers, which have been "engineered to optimize sound output" offer "deep, rich bass tones" and "high-quality audio," according to Apple. A remote, which can control playback, volume, and song choice, is built into one of the wires. The headphones can be used for calls. They are also resistant to sweat and other less disgusting liquids.

While wireless models like the AirPods have been the way for many headphone manufacturers in recent years, using a wired setup still has its benefits. You don't have to worry about battery life, you can dangle the headphones from your collar when they aren't being used, and it's far harder to lose wired headphones. If all of this sounds familiar so far, that's because it is.