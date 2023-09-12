iPhone 15 Brings Dynamic Island To Apple's More Affordable Phone

At Apple's highly anticipated September 2023 event, the company announced the Apple iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, the entry-level offerings in the company's smartphone lineup. The newest iPhone model features several updates over the iPhone 14, with the most significant one being the move to the USB-C wired connectivity standard, thereby ditching the archaic Lightning port.

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus — despite looking identical to its predecessor — get several minor design updates that include a contoured edge design and thinner bezels. While the contoured design promises better grip while holding the device, the thinner bezels give the device a more seamless look. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus models also get a textured matte finish and come in five color options: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

In addition to these changes, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models now support the Dynamic Island and SOS Emergency features that were only available with the Pro models from 2022, including a new Roadside Assistance via Satellite feature that will be offered for free for the first two years. Apple also confirmed that the iPhone 15 now gets a larger battery compared to its predecessor, thereby letting users eke out even better "all-day" battery life on the device. It comes powered by the same Apple A16 Bionic chip that powered the Pro series iPhones from last year.