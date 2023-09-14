Thunderbolt Vs. USB-C Explained (And How To Tell The Difference)

Following Apple's announcement that it was switching to a USB-C connection for its iPhones, there's been a lot of confusion surrounding the technology. USB-C connectors are becoming universal as regulators try to standardize USB ports. Although many praised Apple for leaving its proprietary Lightning cable behind, the European Union is the one to thank for this move.

Despite the iPhone 15 getting USB-C connector support, many were disappointed that it would use the over-20-year-old USB 2.0 interface. (You can get USB 3 speeds on the 15 Pro, but you'll need to buy a special cable as Apple won't include one in the box.) Apple fans hoped the iPhone would get the Thunderbolt connection MacBooks have long utilized. So, what's the difference between USB-C and Thunderbolt?

At first glance, USB-C and Thunderbolt cables appear almost identical, as they both feature the same input and output connector. However, there's one small detail that helps identify the two. A Thunderbolt port and cable feature a small lightning symbol on the product. Standard USB-C cables are denoted by their USB symbol.

USB devices can connect to a Thunderbolt port without issue. However, although a Thunderbolt device can connect to a USB-C port, it may have limited functionality. Not only are there compatibility issues between the two, but they also differ in performance.