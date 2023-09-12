Thunderbolt 5 Explained: How It Works And Why You Should Care

On Tuesday, Intel officially launched Thunderbolt 5, the latest version of its high-speed cable connectivity protocol. Thanks to an Intel executive accidentally tweeting a photo that showed off some of the impressive specs for the update, this revision has been highly anticipated for two years, and today's news is in line with what was inadvertently leaked in 2021, promising speeds of 80 to 120 Gbps.

Thunderbolt can be confusing at first glance, as going back to 2015, it switched from a Mini DisplayPort connector to a USB Type-C connector. It's not the same as USB, but generally speaking, a Thunderbolt port/host starting with the 2015 Thunderbolt 3 revision will support USB Type-C, even if USB Type-C doesn't inherently support Thunderbolt.

So you're not locking yourself out of anything by getting a computer with Thunderbolt ports. You're opening yourself up to more possibilities since Thunderbolt is faster, and now, with Thunderbolt 5, it's significantly faster than it's ever been before.