iPhone 15 Pro May Pack Slimmer Bezels And Titanium Frame

Apple, once again, seems ready to refine the looks of its flagship phones. According to Bloomberg, the company is employing a new process called low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) that will pave the way for slimmer bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and its Max variant. This won't be the first time we're hearing about slimmer bezels on the upcoming Pro series. It's worth noting here that Apple has already employed LIPO innovation to achieve slimmer bezels on the Apple Watch Series 7.

Thanks to the upgraded display tech, bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro are said to measure a mere 1.5 mm, down from the 2.22 mm black borders on the current slate of iPhone 14 models. However, it seems this won't be the iPhone's final form. According to South Korea-based The Elec, Apple has already asked its supply chain partners to make test batches of a display that is entirely bezel-less, achieving an edge-to-edge screen on future iPhones.

Once Apple is done implementing slimmer bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro duo, the company reportedly plans to deploy the LIPO tech for large screen panels, as well. The Bloomberg report, citing unnamed sources, claims that the iPads will also get slimmer bezels down the road. Apple last refreshed the design of its top-end "Pro" iPads in 2018, so it makes sense to shake things up in the aesthetics department after a cycle that continued for half a decade.