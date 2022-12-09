Apple's Most Expensive iPhone Model For 2023 May Cost $1299

Apple's next-gen iPhone — the iPhone 15 series— may still be nearly a year away from launch, but that hasn't prevented analysts and leakers from speculating about the changes that Apple could make to these devices. One change that is more or less confirmed with the iPhone 15 lineup is the device switching to the USB-C standard for wired connectivity. This change, however, is the result of the recently passed European Union mandate that forces all device manufacturers to switch to USB-C before the end of 2024. As a result, Apple — which opposed the mandate tooth and nail — had no option but to comply or risk losing access to the lucrative EU market.

Another speculated change to the iPhone 15 lineup included the likelihood of it going completely buttonless. This change could involve modifying the existing physical power and volume rocker buttons to a solid-state button that uses haptic feedback. In addition, there has also been talk about the "pill-and-hole" camera cutout making it to the lower-priced iPhone models (Via 9to5Mac). This cutout — along with the Dynamic Island feature — is currently only available for the Pro iPhone models.

While we expect a steady stream of iPhone 15-related leaks in the months leading to its launch, the newest leak in town may be a tad disappointing for iPhone fans. According to noted Apple-focused leaker LeaksApplePro, Apple could jack the prices of next year's top-end iPhone significantly.