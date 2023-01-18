The Legacy Of Honda's Motocompo Lives On In New EV Bikes

Weird vehicles make for interesting stories. Whether it's an adorable EV dune buggy, old-school all-glass surrealism courtesy of Ferrari, or an eccentric electric camper, the sheer "what the heck" factor of an automobile is enough to raise an eyebrow or incur a quick Google search from the curious car enthusiast.

While a number of strange vehicles arrive at an auto show only to disappear for their inability to make the transition to the real world, every now and again, manufacturers stumble on weirdness that works. Outlandish innovation and practicality don't have to be enemies – when they work together to deliver a truly effective piece of engineering, that's art. One example of that is the Honda Motocompo, a utilitarian motor scooter so tightly constructed that it could fold up and fit in the trunk of a car.

And while this Motocompo is no longer produced, there remain two successors seemingly inspired by its rectangular crown. The Honda Motocompacto and the Koma Tatamel both derive from that original concept of a foldable bike that slots comfortably into a car. What's even better is that they've made the jump to electric-power.