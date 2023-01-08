Here's What Makes The Honda Motocompo 'Trunk Bike' So Special

Scooters are an excellent vehicle for someone who wants to move faster than a bicycle, but wants something much more compact and maneuverable around a city than a much larger full-size motorcycle or car. In addition, scooters are often far less expensive than motorcycles, and licensing isn't always as strict depending on what state you live in and the scooter's engine size (via DMV.org). Honda, one of the world's best-known purveyors of anything with an engine, has been making competent scooters for decades like the Honda Ruckus and Honda Metropolitan.

The Ruckus and Metropolitan are both scooters with 49cc engines that are efficient, light for their size, and generally easy to ride around. In the 1980s, Honda came out with a super compact scooter called the Motocompo; it was a bike so compact and lightweight that it was dwarfed by all but the smallest pit bikes and dirt bikes made for children. The model also possessed a quirk that made it way more portable than almost every other form of motorized transportation.