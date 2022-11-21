Razor Icon Electric Scooter Review: Big, Heavy, And Fun

As I'm typing this I keep looking over at the scooter sitting by my desk, and I feel conflicted. My wife and I have been having a really good time with the Razor Icon (via Razor) I was sent for review — despite neither of us being unfamiliar with electric scooters in any capacity — but we live in a relatively small New York apartment where space, both inside and out, is limited.

Don't get me wrong, there's a lot to appreciate here, even as someone who hasn't been on a scooter of any kind in decades (and has never ridden an electric scooter before). It's just that some of the particulars of its design and construction don't entirely gel with me. Of course, your mileage may (literally) vary, based on where you live and what you may need a tiny two-wheeled Cadillac for.

Clearly, my reservations on the not-as-small-space-friendly-as-I-expected nature of Razor's new $600 personal conveyance device aren't severe enough to make me dislike what I've experienced, as evidenced by the review score, but I think it's important to make this clear: There are a few caveats to keep in mind before purchasing one for yourself. Especially if you have a small living space.