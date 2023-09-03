Whatever Happened To Honda's Robot Asimo?

In 2000, Honda launched ASIMO (Advanced Step in Innovative MObility), an advanced humanoid robot that sparked the imaginations of innovators and technology enthusiasts worldwide. Named after the famed science-fiction writer Isaac Asimov, Asimo was the first robot designed to be able to interact in a human-like manner. At the time, Asimo was the first robot to walk on two legs and climb ramps using battery power. It also used sensors and AI to avoid bumping into things, identify moving objects, recognize people's faces, and even learn sign language.

With a goal of becoming a robot that could make lives easier and more pleasant, Asimo's rounded edges and awkward demeanor (videos of it tripping during a demonstration are still online) became an endearing vision for a humanoid robot-enabled future. However, nearly two decades after its launch, Honda quietly retired Asimo. In a 2018 report, Nikkei reported that Honda stopped the development of the iconic Asimo robot.

Here's a quick look at Asimo's impact on pop culture, why its journey ended, and what it means for the future of humanoid robots.