Robotic Animals That Prove Technology Has Made Huge Leaps

Ever since robots were first introduced in Karel Čapek's 1920 play "Rossum's Universal Robots," we've imagined them as being nearly indistinguishable from biological life. Fiction is filled with all manner of robots behaving like humans and non-human animals, sometimes taking the place of loved ones, co-workers, or beloved pets. It turns out, however, that using technology to duplicate what nature has perfected through evolution is easier said than done. Our efforts to create those advanced robots have largely failed to meet expectations.

In recent years, that has started to change, with bio-inspired or semi-biological robots which look and behave an awful lot like real animals. When it comes to performing particular actions, it's difficult to improve upon 4 billion years of evolution, and roboticists around the world have looked to nature for inspiration, building machines made of metal and other materials which pay homage to our non-human neighbors.

Before long, if we're lucky (or unlucky, depending on if these robotic animals turn toward evil), we'll share our planet with a well-populated mechanical menagerie. These incredible animal robots are proof that it's already happening.