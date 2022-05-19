Here's Why Scientists Are Worried About Voyager 1
Voyager 1 — the 45-year-old probe that has gone deeper into space than any other man-made object — is presenting NASA with a unique mystery. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has revealed that Voyager 1 is transmitting "invalid" telemetry data. The spacecraft is otherwise operating normally, collecting the data it is supposed to and receiving and executing commands from Earth, but it is sending mysterious "readouts from the probe's attitude articulation and control system (AACS)," according to a NASA JPL news post. The readings and data do not reflect what is happening onboard the craft.
The AACS is critical for the Voyager 1 mission. It controls the spacecraft's orientation and, by extension, the antenna used for communication with Earth. "The data may appear to be randomly generated or does not reflect any possible state the AACS could be in," NASA JPL added in that same announcement. Voyager 1 is 14.47 billion miles from Earth and clocks 38,000 additional miles every hour as it moves through interstellar space beyond our solar system.
Throughout its mission, 6 of Voyager 1's 10 instruments have been switched off, per NASA's Voyager status page. NASA explains that, fortunately, the AACS irregularity has not triggered Voyager 1's fault protection systems and consequent "safe mode." The spacecraft's signal has not weakened either, and its antenna still points towards Earth. Engineers are now investigating the invalid data to understand if the failure originated from the AACS or another system on the spacecraft. JPL clarified that the severity of the issue is not fully understood, nor does it know whether the mission will be affected.
How will NASA fix Voyager 1?
"A mystery like this is sort of par for the course at this stage of the Voyager mission," Suzanne Dodd, project manager for Voyager 1 and 2, said. "The spacecraft are both almost 45 years old, which is far beyond what the mission planners anticipated. We're also in interstellar space — a high-radiation environment that no spacecraft have flown in before. So there are some big challenges for the engineering team. But I think if there's a way to solve this issue with the AACS, our team will find it."
Every year that goes by, Voyager 1 loses about 4 watts of the total electric power it generates. In the past, NASA shut down several systems, subsystems, and even heaters to preserve energy for more important components. JPL engineers have to work around the AACS anomaly with this limited power supply. When NASA encounters this type of problem in distant spacecraft, the Voyager team works to solve it through software updates or deploying redundant systems.
In 2017, Voyager 1 lost its primary thrusters due to degradation, prompting the team to switch to the spacecraft's backup thrusters, which fired despite being inactive for over 37 years. When software updates or redundant systems do not do the trick, NASA gets even more creative and learns to adapt to the anomaly — something it may need to do if it can't figure out the cause of this problem with the Voyager 1's AACS.