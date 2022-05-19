Here's Why Scientists Are Worried About Voyager 1

Voyager 1 — the 45-year-old probe that has gone deeper into space than any other man-made object — is presenting NASA with a unique mystery. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has revealed that Voyager 1 is transmitting "invalid" telemetry data. The spacecraft is otherwise operating normally, collecting the data it is supposed to and receiving and executing commands from Earth, but it is sending mysterious "readouts from the probe's attitude articulation and control system (AACS)," according to a NASA JPL news post. The readings and data do not reflect what is happening onboard the craft.

The AACS is critical for the Voyager 1 mission. It controls the spacecraft's orientation and, by extension, the antenna used for communication with Earth. "The data may appear to be randomly generated or does not reflect any possible state the AACS could be in," NASA JPL added in that same announcement. Voyager 1 is 14.47 billion miles from Earth and clocks 38,000 additional miles every hour as it moves through interstellar space beyond our solar system.

Throughout its mission, 6 of Voyager 1's 10 instruments have been switched off, per NASA's Voyager status page. NASA explains that, fortunately, the AACS irregularity has not triggered Voyager 1's fault protection systems and consequent "safe mode." The spacecraft's signal has not weakened either, and its antenna still points towards Earth. Engineers are now investigating the invalid data to understand if the failure originated from the AACS or another system on the spacecraft. JPL clarified that the severity of the issue is not fully understood, nor does it know whether the mission will be affected.