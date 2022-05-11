The History Of Satellites Explained

Ever since humanity first began to theorize about the nature of space and our planet's place within it we have dreamed of placing objects in the heavens looping the planet, even when we believed it incorrectly to be the center of the Universe. Around 1610, German astronomer Johannes Kepler first used the term "satellite" — a Latin word meaning "one who escorts or follows after an important person" — to describe the moons orbiting Jupiter.

Kepler's laws of motion would, alongside Newton's laws developed towards the end of the 1600s, become a crucial element of placing satellites in orbit and keeping them there. Before satellites became a scientific reality, they were immortalized in science fiction, first depicted in The Brick Moon by Edward Everett Hale in 1869, and ten years later in Jules Verne's The Begum's Fortune.

By the early twentieth century, scientists would begin to calculate possible stable orbits around Earth and even begin to design space stations that could occupy such orbits. Other notables like Arthur C. Clarke would also plant the seed of geostationary satellites that could communicate around the world and broadcast radio or television shows. Finally, before the sixth decade of the 20th century rolled around, the first satellite would enter orbit, marking the moment a scientific dream became a reality.

But, could those pioneers even guess how ubiquitous and important satellites would become?