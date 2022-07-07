The Most Haunting Robots That Are Actually Real

From the shape-shifting T-1000 to the Sentinels of "The Matrix" and the MCU's Ultron, we expect to find creepy robots in our fiction. For almost as long as we've been thinking about humanoid automatons, we've been having nightmares about how they might destroy us. As a result, you'd think we would be better at making our real-life robots less terrifying.

Alas, the uncanny valley comes for us all and every advancement in robotics has come with a corresponding ratcheting up of the creep factor. Eventually, we might get robots that convincingly pass as humans but today is not that day and even if it were, that would be creepy in its own way.

The next time Hollywood is looking for a new terrifying robot to star in a big-budget science fiction thriller, they need look no further than the real world. It's a veritable buffet of metal monstrosities guaranteed to give you the shivers and make you wonder if it wasn't a mistake inventing science in the first place.