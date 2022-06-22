These Are The Concerns Experts Have Over Elon Musk's Neuralink

Like colonizing Mars or traveling in tubes, the idea of a brain chip that allows people to overcome disability, expand their cognitive abilities, and interface with electronic devices would have an almost immeasurable impact on everyday life. Despite comparisons with the kind of technological dystopias you see in shows like Black Mirror, there are likely to be plenty of willing customers should Elon Musk's Neuralink ever launch.

The people who Neuralink initially wants to reach, and potentially the people who would benefit most from the technology, are individuals with severe physical impairments. Musk claims the chip could allow quadriplegics to use their limbs again, and help individuals with brain injuries communicate.

Beyond helping those with physical impairments, there is the idea that Neuralink could act as a standard piece of tech anyone can use. It has been claimed that Neuralink could one day be installed quickly and painlessly in a doctor's office. Neuralink users could then use their brain chip for everything they currently use their phones for. They could stream music directly into their brains, change what's playing on their TV, and even upload memories directly to the cloud.

However, while this all sounds good on paper, there are some very real issues standing between Neuralink and the grey matter Musk wants to implant it in. The FDA has yet to grant approval for human testing, meaning the chip has not progressed past the animal testing phase. The exact reason why is unknown, and the FDA won't even confirm if an application to have the chip tested exists. But there could be any number of reasons, both practical and ethical, causing Neuralink to stall.