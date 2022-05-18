The Incredible And Controversial Evolution Of Elon Musk's Neuralink

Elon Musk is no stranger to controversial and outlandish ideas. Over the past few years, he's suggested nuking Mars to make it more habitable, mass-produced a "flamethrower" that was promptly banned in several states, and promised to have a prototype of a 5'8" tall robot butler ready sometime in 2022.

The long list of Musk's strange projects also includes Neuralink. A brain implant that promises to help people overcome disability, interface with electrical devices, increase their cognitive ability, and even upload their memories to the cloud. It may sound ambitious, but Neuralink's testing has come a long way. The scientists developing the device, and Musk himself, believe it is ready for human trials and hope the FDA will give them the green light soon. However, testing may not have gone as smoothly as first reported, several legal and ethical hurdles still stand in the way, and some competition has emerged. So let's take an in-depth look at what Neuralink is, what it promises to do, and what has happened so far.