Food Delivery Robots Are Running Amok On College Campuses

Despite the challenges, Starship Technologies, the company running the robots on campuses, is positive about the future. The company started testing the delivery robots in 2015 before expanding to college campuses three years later. At the moment, Starship Technologies is running autonomous food delivery robots in over 20 campuses across 15 states. On its website, the company says it "completed over 4,000,000 autonomous deliveries" by November 2022 — seven years after it launched its pilot program.

To prevent theft or vandalism, the food compartment is secured and customers can only open it using a smartphone. The autonomous robots are also monitored remotely by the customer and Starship's operators — in case something goes wrong, they would know instantly.

Beyond that, the autonomous robots are limited to a radius of one to three miles, in which a delivery time should range from five to 30 minutes. The company's management insists that the autonomous delivery robots are designed to improve efficiency rather than take away jobs. "At the end of the day, there will be more people taking care of our robots, more people providing services to the merchants we deliver for, people programming our software, developing our apps on phones and tablets. So employment will change, but we believe it will go up," Alastair Westgarth, the CEO of Starship Technologies, told Forbes.