The Honda Prologue May Use GM's EV Tech, But Its Dashboard Decisions Are Very Different
Honda has made it clear that as long as you're driving its upcoming EV, it doesn't care if you're an Android or Apple user. The auto manufacturer announced that its first fully-electric SUV, the 2024 Honda Prologue, will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That may be surprising since the Prologue is built on GM's Ultium technology. GM previously announced it would remove support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in its future EVs, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer. Instead, GM will use its own proprietary OS.
Considering many American drivers are already familiar with either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, GM's decision may seem illogical. However, by forcing its drivers to use its own system, GM stands to make a lot more money from monthly subscriptions to the service, as well as directly obtain a wealth of data from its drivers, including their EV charging and various driving habits.
Honda, however, seems content with allowing drivers to use systems they're already familiar with. In a statement, American Honda Motor's Assistant Vice President for Digital Services Development, Raj Manakkal, said the decision allows Honda "to offer our customers their choice of intuitive and accessible digital services that will enhance the ownership experience of the all-new 2024 Honda Prologue." Unlike GM, Honda doesn't mind if Apple users stick with CarPlay, and Android users continue using Android Auto as long as they're all behind the wheel of a Honda.
Honda is packing a lot into the Prologue's dashboard
The 2024 Honda Prologue will come standard with Google built-in, including Google Maps. (This is separate from Android Auto, which also offers Google Maps.) Honda highlights that, besides the standard navigation Google Maps provides, it can also optimize long-distance routes based on recharging the EV, finding charging stations along the journey, and choosing the quickest way to them. Honda also said that Google Maps will be able to "estimate the charging time required to reach the destination and can initiate preconditioning of the EV battery when the destination is a DC fast charging station," which can speed up fast charge times and allow drivers to travel long distances with minimal delays.
Other features built into the Honda Prologue include an 11.3-inch touchscreen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Drivers already familiar with Apple's automobile OS won't have to worry about learning a new interface, despite Google being integrated into the standard Prologue. In addition to the central touchscreen, Honda's electric SUV will include an 11-inch digital driver instrumentation display and a pocket-type wireless smartphone charger, as well as the option to add a 7-inch x 3-inch heads-up display and a 12-speaker sound system made by Bose.
Software updates will be wirelessly available to patch bugs and update various computer modules. Pre-sales for the 2024 Honda Prologue will become available in the fall, with the EV officially arriving in the winter of 2024.