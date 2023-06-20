The Honda Prologue May Use GM's EV Tech, But Its Dashboard Decisions Are Very Different

Honda has made it clear that as long as you're driving its upcoming EV, it doesn't care if you're an Android or Apple user. The auto manufacturer announced that its first fully-electric SUV, the 2024 Honda Prologue, will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That may be surprising since the Prologue is built on GM's Ultium technology. GM previously announced it would remove support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in its future EVs, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer. Instead, GM will use its own proprietary OS.

Considering many American drivers are already familiar with either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, GM's decision may seem illogical. However, by forcing its drivers to use its own system, GM stands to make a lot more money from monthly subscriptions to the service, as well as directly obtain a wealth of data from its drivers, including their EV charging and various driving habits.

Honda, however, seems content with allowing drivers to use systems they're already familiar with. In a statement, American Honda Motor's Assistant Vice President for Digital Services Development, Raj Manakkal, said the decision allows Honda "to offer our customers their choice of intuitive and accessible digital services that will enhance the ownership experience of the all-new 2024 Honda Prologue." Unlike GM, Honda doesn't mind if Apple users stick with CarPlay, and Android users continue using Android Auto as long as they're all behind the wheel of a Honda.