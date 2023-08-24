2024 Acura ZDX First Look: Bet You Can't Tell It's A Chevy Underneath

Years ago, General Motors and Honda announced a partnership that would bear fruit in the form of electric SUVs utilizing GM's Ultium battery technology. The first of these vehicles – the 2024 Acura ZDX – made its debut last Thursday during the fancy-shmancy Monterey Car Week. And, while its electric guts are shared with the upcoming Chevrolet Blazer EV, an early preview of Acura's new EV reveals an aura all its own. You have to look really, really closely to see the General Motors resemblance.

A quick refresher: The 2024 Acura ZDX will go on sale early next year, and while three variants will be offered, they'll all use the same 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack capable of 190 kW DC fast charging. You'll be able to get the standard A-Spec model in either a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration. The single-motor version is expected to produce 340 horsepower, go 325 miles on a full charge, and start in the mid-$50,000 range. Not bad.

The third ZDX – the Type S – is a bit more enticing. Acura estimates an output of 500 hp from the Type S' dual-motor setup, though its range will take a hit, with the company expecting 288 miles from a full charge. The Type S will come standard with an adaptive air suspension, 22-inch wheels, and large Brembo brakes. This one will cost about $10,000 more, so somewhere in the mid-$60,000 range.