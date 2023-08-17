The Acura ZDX Is A Normal EV For Real People (And That's Rarer Than You'd Think)

Take a look at the current EV landscape and it's full of forward-looking statements with no delivery, bizarre claims, and endless gimmicks. Tesla is, well, Tesla and the entire brand is built on goofy memes and cars that look like they were squeezed out of a toothpaste tube. Or, with the case of the yet-to-be-released Cybertruck, rendered on a Sega Dreamcast. The brand dubiously claims its cars can drive themselves and that's not the only promise getting it into hot water. And that's a shame, because under the very thick exterior is a competent EV that millions have already adopted. But Tesla's harsh brand acolytes and the car's less than conventional exteriors have undoubtedly turned people away. Elon Musk being the most-vocal of those acolytes probably doesn't help much, either.

Compared to Tesla, the ZDX is downright boring. But you know what most people like? Accords, Civics, CR-Vs and other classically "boring" cars. Acura is playing it safe because most car shoppers choose familiarity over gimmicks. Honda and Acura have that in spades.

Next there's General Motors, ostensibly a real automaker. Ultium, the brand's EV platform, has been heralded (by GM) as an automotive Messiah for years and claims to be able to make the entire world drive affordable EVs with great range. So far, GM has only delivered six-figure SUVs that can "crab-walk" and a single Cadillac crossover. Hardly an Ultium powered world. Chevrolet has the Silverado EV and Equinox EV in the pipeline, true, but the Ultium-based ZDX EV could actually end up beating them, in volume at least, to the market early next year.