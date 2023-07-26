Tesla Faces New Investigation In California Over Autopilot Complaints

Tesla is once again facing unwanted scrutiny, this time from the California attorney general over complaints from EV owners about its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems. Details about the alleged investigation first surfaced from CNBC, which claims that it received information from a disgruntled Tesla owner who had filed a complaint with the FTC in August 2022. That complaint reportedly resulted in the California attorney general's office reaching out months later to request information about the matter. A voicemail left by the office was shared with CNBC, which wasn't able to secure confirmation from the California AG about whether an investigation is, indeed, taking place.

The initial complaint involves a Model 3 that, according to its owner, experienced phantom braking while on the highway. This issue is the result of the driver assistance system seemingly perceiving a reason to brake that isn't valid, and could potentially be dangerous if the EV were to rapidly brake in unexpected locations, such as on a freeway. In fact, hundreds of complaints about the issue spurred an investigation by the NHTSA in early 2022. Tesla has even been sued over the phantom braking issue, but a solution to the problem remains elusive.