Tesla Model 3 Owners Dislike Elon Musk But Love Their Cars: Here's Why

In a 2023 Model 3 survey conducted by Bloomberg, buyers' favorable opinions of Elon Musk dropped significantly after the infamous Twitter acquisition. Moreover, the survey results show that Musk's recent political nitpicking and polarizing statements have seriously harmed Tesla's reputation, with most respondents agreeing that Twitter (which Musk has recently rebranded to X) has become a distraction for the enigmatic CEO and that he should stop tweeting and stay away from politics.

In addition, most respondents believe that Musk has "damaged and impeded Tesla's mission," although some think he's still the right man for the job, even if many believe that Twitter or X has become a distraction for Tesla's growth. "I feel like my original interest in Tesla was partly built on my trust and interest in him, and now my continued interest in Tesla survives despite him," said one survey taker. As a result, Model 3 owners who sold their cars recently cited their disapproval of Elon Musk as the main reason for doing so.

Bloomberg/Getty

The excellent news is that early Model 3 adopters were so satisfied with their EVs that most said they would never return to an internal combustion car. Moreover, nearly 75% of Model 3 owners are considering another Tesla for their next vehicle, particularly the much-awaited Cybertruck. Loyalty could be a double-edged sword, and the survey results prove Tesla buyers are loyal to the core despite harboring ill feelings for the brand's CEO.