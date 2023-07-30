5 Reasons Why So Many People Hate Tesla

Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has effectively become the face of the electric vehicle market, setting the standards against which EV efforts from other major automotive manufacturers are often judged. In that time, Tesla has released numerous vehicles, gradually developing its EV tech and accompanying features further, as well as broadening its influence with the placement of its proprietary car chargers. It's thanks to this ubiquity that Tesla is a fairly popular company. It is not, however, a universally popular company.

For the past two decades, some automotive consumers have had no shortage of grievances with Tesla, both in terms of problems with its cars and their features — as well as with its corporate attitude. There's no such thing as a universally beloved company, of course, but there are reasons that Tesla's detractors have maintained their stance against the company. These reasons are surprisingly numerous, but there are at least five that are worth highlighting.