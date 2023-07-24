Elon Musk Has Tried Rebranding As X Before, And Last Time It Didn't Go So Well

Elon Musk's latest change to Twitter may prove to be its biggest, or at least its most apparent — Musk announced plans to change the social media brand's name to "X." While Musk's plans to grow Twitter into a larger "super app" have not been a secret, it wasn't clear if or when Musk would change the actual name of the 17-year-old social network. On July 22, Musk tweeted that "we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand."

The name "X" may seem familiar to anyone who knows about Elon Musk's life and career from before the billionaire bought a majority ownership of Twitter last year. He seems to think the letter is inherently cool and futuristic; it's found in the name of one of his other current companies — SpaceX — as well as in several of the names of Musk's children. This includes the child he had with musician Grimes, which the couple famously named "X Æ A-XII" (X being the first name).

Intriguingly, one of the first instances of this fascination of "X" was when Musk founded a company called X.com in 1999. That company was part of Musk's plan to revolutionize financial systems and introduce a new way of banking for the 21st century, and it didn't work out as he'd hoped. Understanding what "X.com" was supposed to be, and why it failed, may provide insight into what Musk's plans for the future of Twitter are.